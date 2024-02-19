Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Pope meets builders of iconic Sagrada Familia basilica

Daniel Esparza - published on 02/19/24

In a meeting with the governing board overseeing the construction of the iconic Sagrada Familia, Pope Francis emphasized the importance of prayer and contemplation within sacred spaces.

"This year, dedicated to prayer in preparation for the 2025 Jubilee, serves as a reminder that the climate of prayer must never be lost in our temples," the Pope stated. He commended the Junta for upholding this spirit, noting the basilica's unique design that "integrates faith and prayer through its very architecture."

“This year, dedicated to prayer in preparation for the 2025 Jubilee, serves as a reminder that the climate of prayer must never be lost in our temples,” the Pope stated. He commended the Junta for upholding this spirit, noting the basilica’s unique design that “integrates faith and prayer through its very architecture.”

Pope Francis drew attention to the two main portals, each representing a crucial theme. He highlighted the door of charity, depicting the Holy Family and adorned with a rosary motif, as an invitation to “contemplate the mystery of the Incarnation and find light in prayer.”

He further encouraged the Junta to continue fostering a welcoming atmosphere for pilgrims visiting the Sagrada Familia.

“Introduce them with a prayerful attitude,” he urged, so they can appreciate the magnificent work of Antoni Gaudí “in its entirety, so that, like the pinnacles and bell-towers, their gazes rise and their voices proclaim with the angels: ‘Our Holy God is Immortal.’”

The Pope concluded by expressing his gratitude for the Junta’s dedication and offered his blessings, emphasizing the ongoing role of prayer in enriching the lives of both visitors and caretakers of sacred spaces.

Expiatory Church of the Sagrada Familia basilica in Barcelona
