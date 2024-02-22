Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
The Feast of the Chair of St. Peter
6 Wise quotes from Catholic sports coaches (Photo Gallery)

6 sports coached by wise coaches

John Touhey - published on 02/22/24

These six Catholic coaches have helped their players reach success through hard work, encouragement -- and, yes, some very wise words.

The baseball manager Yogi Berra once said that you should “be very careful if you don’t know where you are going, because you might not get there.” Like many “yogi-isms,” if you stop and think about that statement, it’s not as nonsensical as it seems. Many times, we really do go through life without knowing where we are going and end up nowhere.

It Is in moments like those that we could all use a coach, someone to help us reorient ourselves, remember where we are going, and get back to the hard work of reaching our faith and life goals.

VIEW THE PHOTO GALLERY below for wise quotes from six Catholic coaches who can help you find your sense of direction again.

(SLIDESHOW) 6 Wise quotes from Catholic sports coaches
Launch the slideshow

Tags:
AdviceCatholic LifestyleSports
