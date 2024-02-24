3 Ways to live Lent in a Eucharistic way

Lent is a time when we can not only focus on the Eucharist, but also live in a more Eucharistic way.

While the conclusion of Lent is clearly focused on the Eucharist, specifically the Last Supper and the institution of the sacrament, the entire season is also Eucharistic.

1

Making Sacrifices



Lent is a season that is typically focused on sacrifices, in imitation of Jesus’ own sacrifices and his supreme sacrifice on the cross.

We can chose to embrace this spiritual dimension of Lent and to unite our personal sacrifices to Jesus.

2

Attending Mass



Furthermore, whenever we think of sacrifices during Lent, we often associate Jesus’ sacrifices with the Mass.

Many people try to attend Mass more often during the penitential 40 days of Lent, attending daily Mass in addition to Sunday Mass.

3

Loving others



Pope Benedict XVI offers another way to live a Eucharistic Lent in his 2007 message:

Let us live Lent, then, as a “Eucharistic” time in which, welcoming the love of Jesus, we learn to spread it around us with every word and deed. Contemplating “him whom they have pierced” moves us in this way to open our hearts to others, recognizing the wounds inflicted upon the dignity of the human person.

The Eucharist reminds us of Jesus’ love for us, which in turn should motivate us to love others in a similar way.

As we progress through the season of Lent, may we not forget these three ways to live Eucharistically.