7 St. Francis of Assisi quotes to renew your soul (Photos)

All of us face daily challenges in our lives – be they medical in nature, spiritual, financial … Some must face the horror of war, others suffer from abuse or indifference, still others from wounds that are self-inflicted. None of us can escape suffering. And even when things are going well, there are moments when we suddenly realize we are getting too caught up in worldly things and need to “reset” our minds and hearts.

Especially in these moments, we need a friend who can direct our souls back toward what is beautiful and holy. For many, that friend is a man who has been called “God’s Troubadour.”

St. Francis of Assisi (1181-1226) was known for his love of poverty and charity toward all, his love of creation and above all for the “Lord God almighty, Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.”

God’s Troubadour helped to renew the Church of his day. Let these sayings and prayers attributed to him help renew your soul and bring a sense healing and hope to your day.

