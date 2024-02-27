Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Tuesday 27 February |
Saint of the Day: St. Gregory of Narek
Aleteia logo
Lifestyle
separateurCreated with Sketch.

7 St. Francis of Assisi quotes to renew your soul (Photos)

Statue of St. Francis of Assisi

gabriele gelsi | Shutterstock | Altered by Aleteia

John Touhey - published on 02/27/24

Known as “God’s Troubador,” St. Francis is a wonderful saint to turn to when dealing with hurt and suffering – or when our souls are simply in need of a reset.
Without donors, Aleteia's future is uncertain.
Join our Lenten Campaign 2024.
PLEASE MAKE A DONATION TO ALETEIA

All of us face daily challenges in our lives – be they medical in nature, spiritual, financial … Some must face the horror of war, others suffer from abuse or indifference, still others from wounds that are self-inflicted. None of us can escape suffering. And even when things are going well, there are moments when we suddenly realize we are getting too caught up in worldly things and need to “reset” our minds and hearts.

Especially in these moments, we need a friend who can direct our souls back toward what is beautiful and holy. For many, that friend is a man who has been called “God’s Troubadour.”

St. Francis of Assisi (1181-1226) was known for his love of poverty and charity toward all, his love of creation and above all for the “Lord God almighty, Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.”

God’s Troubadour helped to renew the Church of his day. Let these sayings and prayers attributed to him help renew your soul and bring a sense healing and hope to your day.

View the PHOTO GALLERY below to read 7 quotes from St. Francis of Assisi.

(SLIDESHOW) 7 St. Francis quotes to renew your soul
Launch the slideshow
"Saint Francis of Assisi," DETAIL, Antonio de Benedetto Aquilio, Metropolitan Museum of Art
Read more:St Francis of Assisi and the joy of renunciation
st. francis
Read more:Book of legends about St. Francis has influenced our view of him for centuries
Tags:
AssisiCatholic QuotesPeaceSaints
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.