Tuesday 27 February |
Saint of the Day: St. Gregory of Narek
St. John of Avila for Year of Prayer 2024

Fr. Peter John Cameron, OP - published on 02/27/24

O God most loving, who are Love itself, how we wound you if we do not trust in you with all our heart. ...
This prayer for the Year of Prayer expresses the tender heart of St. John of Ávila, Doctor of the Church (+1569). He was the spiritual director to a number of saints including St. Teresa of Avila, St. Francis Borgia, St. John of the Cross, St. Peter of Alcantara.

This beautiful prayer is a plea to grow in trust and perseverance as we keep our attention focused on the love Jesus Christ constantly pours out upon us, especially from the cross.

O God most loving, who are Love itself, how we wound you if we do not trust in you with all our heart. If, after the favors you have shown us, and after having died for us, we do not feel confidence in you, we must be worse than very brutes. Throughout the days when we were estranged from you, you gave us many graces; will you then refuse them now when our only desire is to serve you? All the many times that we offended you, you cherished us. You followed after us when we fled from you. You drew us to yourself. You cleansed us from our guilt and gave us your Holy Spirit. You filled our souls with joy and bestowed on us the kiss of peace. O my God and my mercy! After the countless favors you have shown us, please keep us from ever distrusting you or questioning whether you love us and intend to save us. Give us the hope of salvation. Let our hearts rely confidently on you, even if there may be moments when we do not feel the sweetness of your consolations. Amen.

In preparation for the Jubilee ’25, the Pope has designated 2024 a Year of PrayerAleteia brings you prayers to grow with this year. Find them here.

