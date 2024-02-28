The 2 crucial words to say to your kids as they fly the nest

As your children prepare to step out into the big wide world, ensure they have these words in the back of their mind.

Without donors, Aleteia's future is uncertain.

Join our Lenten Campaign 2024. PLEASE MAKE A DONATION TO ALETEIA

One of the hardest things about being a parent is watching your adult children leave the nest. While you’re excited — and probably ready — for them to become fully fledged adults, it’s tricky knowing you won’t always be at hand to protect them if they need you.

It’s also hard as your own experience tells you that life is sometimes very difficult. And when you look at your children, you naturally don’t want them to go through some of the struggles you’ve encountered.

However, with trepidation in your heart, a parent’s job is to send their kids into the world to survive, grow, and hopefully thrive. You have to have confidence that the lessons you have passed down to them over the years will do the job in setting them up with a successful future.

But, as your child sets off from home, there are two final words of advice you can deliver to them, as shared by this father in a viral reel on Instagram: