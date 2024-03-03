Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Sunday 03 March |
Saint of the Day: St. Katharine Drexel
Aleteia logo
For Her
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Have a baby on the way? Here’s a prayer for you! (Video)

Caroline Fischer - published on 03/03/24

I wish I had known about this when I was going into labor! Expectant moms and dads will surely appreciate the spiritual support of this beautiful blessing.
Without donors, Aleteia's future is uncertain.
Join our Lenten Campaign 2024.
PLEASE MAKE A DONATION TO ALETEIA

The coming of a new baby is very exciting, and also a little stressful, to be honest. While you are eager to greet your beautiful little son or daughter face to face, there are also worries. What if there are complications? Are we really as ready as we should be?

Thankfully, we have found a prayer that can help you prepare spiritually for the birth of your newborn. It asks the Father to assist expectant moms and dads:

Calm their fears when they are anxious.
Watch over and support these parents
and bring their child into this world
safely and in good health,
so that as members of your family
they may praise you and glorify you
through your Son, our Lord Jesus Christ,
now and forever.

Watch the video above to hear the entire prayer. You may find the text, along with the entire Order for the Blessing of Parents Before Childbirth, on the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops website.

PREGNANT
Read more:5 Ways pregnancy can bring you closer to your husband
Kitchen Madonna statue - new video
Read more:Images of Mother Mary working make chores easier (Video)
Tags:
BabiesMotherhoodParentingPregnancy
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.