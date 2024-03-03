Have a baby on the way? Here’s a prayer for you! (Video)

I wish I had known about this when I was going into labor! Expectant moms and dads will surely appreciate the spiritual support of this beautiful blessing.

Without donors, Aleteia's future is uncertain.

Join our Lenten Campaign 2024. PLEASE MAKE A DONATION TO ALETEIA

The coming of a new baby is very exciting, and also a little stressful, to be honest. While you are eager to greet your beautiful little son or daughter face to face, there are also worries. What if there are complications? Are we really as ready as we should be?

Thankfully, we have found a prayer that can help you prepare spiritually for the birth of your newborn. It asks the Father to assist expectant moms and dads:

Calm their fears when they are anxious.

Watch over and support these parents

and bring their child into this world

safely and in good health,

so that as members of your family

they may praise you and glorify you

through your Son, our Lord Jesus Christ,

now and forever.

Watch the video above to hear the entire prayer. You may find the text, along with the entire Order for the Blessing of Parents Before Childbirth, on the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops website.