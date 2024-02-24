Images of Mother Mary working make chores easier (Video)

Feeling overwhelmed by the daily housework grind? Maybe what you need is a reminder that the Virgin Mary spent her day much as you do.

Sometimes my life seems like an endless 24/7 cycle of picking up after my child and doing all the other things needed to keep our home in order. And apparently, I’m not the only person who can feel bogged down with housework.

That’s why I recently found it helpful when I noticed that a number of my friends had statues and illustrations of the Blessed Virgin Mary in their kitchens or on side tables. These aren’t your typical Marian images, however. To learn more and to find out why I have found them so helpful, watch the video above.

Helpful links: