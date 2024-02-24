Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Saturday 24 February |
Saint of the Day: Bl. Josef Mayr-Nusser
Aleteia logo
For Her
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Images of Mother Mary working make chores easier (Video)

Caroline Fischer - published on 02/24/24

Feeling overwhelmed by the daily housework grind? Maybe what you need is a reminder that the Virgin Mary spent her day much as you do.

Sometimes my life seems like an endless 24/7 cycle of picking up after my child and doing all the other things needed to keep our home in order. And apparently, I’m not the only person who can feel bogged down with housework.

That’s why I recently found it helpful when I noticed that a number of my friends had statues and illustrations of the Blessed Virgin Mary in their kitchens or on side tables. These aren’t your typical Marian images, however. To learn more and to find out why I have found them so helpful, watch the video above.

Helpful links:

Jennifer Aniston against sunrise clouds
Read more:Here’s how Jennifer Aniston taught me to pray
"Time for God" by Jacques Philippe
Read more:‘Time for God’ will enliven your Year of Prayer (Video)
Tags:
FamilyHomeMotherhood
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.