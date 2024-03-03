St. Vincent de Paul dedicated his life to serving the poor, marginalized, and sick. He established the CM in 1625 with the mission to proclaim the Gospel message to the poor and advocate for their needs

The Congregation of the Mission (CM), founded by St. Vincent de Paul, is approaching its 400th anniversary in 2025. To mark this momentous occasion, the religious community is undertaking a significant renovation of its Motherhouse in Paris, France.

St. Vincent de Paul dedicated his life to serving the poor, marginalized, and sick. He established the CM in 1625 with the mission to proclaim the Gospel message to the poor and advocate for their needs. This spirit of service continues to define the CM today, with over 2 million members worldwide working in more than 90 countries.

The CM welcomes visitors, especially those seeking to learn more about St. Vincent’s legacy and deepen their faith. Courtesy Maison Mère

Renewal for the future

The Motherhouse renovation aims to preserve the historic significance of the building while ensuring it remains a vital center for the CM and the wider Vincentian Family. The project includes updates to guest rooms, facilities, and meeting spaces, creating a welcoming environment for prayer, reflection, and collaboration.

The 400th anniversary serves as an opportunity for the CM to renew not only its Motherhouse, but also its commitment to St. Vincent’s mission. Throughout the year, various events will be held, including gatherings of bishops, provincial leaders, and other members. These events will focus on prayer, fellowship, and discussions about continuing Christ’s work amongst the most vulnerable.

The newly renovated Motherhouse seeks to become a haven for spiritual growth and engagement. The CM welcomes visitors, especially those seeking to learn more about St. Vincent’s legacy and deepen their faith.

A journey of hospitality

The Motherhouse has a long history of hospitality, serving as a home for the CM and a welcoming space for pilgrims and others seeking spiritual enrichment. This tradition continues with the renovations, ensuring the Motherhouse remains a place of solace, inspiration, and community.

As Father Mark Pranaitis, involved in the renovation project, stated in the press release, “We are here. We are open. We are ready. You are welcome.” This heartfelt invitation extends to all who share St. Vincent’s passion for serving those in need.