6 Inspiring Bible verses for when you want to start over

This time of year is perfect for starting afresh and deepening your relationship with your Heavenly Father.

With spring in the air we can look forward to brighter days ahead. And when we couple this beautiful season with Lent, it’s the perfect time to consider the things we might want to change in our everyday lives, and more importantly, our spiritual lives.

While the idea of starting over can be a little overwhelming, it can also be exciting. These verses offer encouragement and assurance of God’s grace and transformative power, reminding us that no matter how far we may have strayed or how many mistakes we’ve made, there is always an opportunity for renewal and a fresh start in God’s love.

“The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases, his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.” Lamentations 3:22-23

This verse reassures us of God’s endless mercy and the opportunity for renewal each day.

“So whoever is in Christ is a new creation: the old things have passed away; behold, new things have come.” 2 Corinthians 5:17

This quote highlights the transformative power of faith in Christ, emphasizing the possibility of leaving behind past mistakes and embracing a fresh start.

“Brothers, I for my part do not consider myself to have taken possession. Just one thing: forgetting what lies behind but straining forward to what lies ahead, I continue my pursuit toward the goal, the prize of God’s upward calling, in Christ Jesus.” Philippians 3:13-14

Paul’s words encourage us to let go of past failures or accomplishments and focus on moving forward with determination and faith.

“Remember not the events of the past, the things of long ago consider not; see, I am doing something new! Now it springs forth, do you not perceive it? In the wilderness I make a way, in the wasteland, rivers.” Isaiah 43:18-19

This verse reminds us that God is capable of bringing about new beginnings and opportunities, even in the midst of difficult circumstances.

“I will give you a new heart and place a new spirit within you, taking from your bodies your stony hearts and giving you natural hearts.” Ezekiel 36:26

These wise words from Ezekiel speak of God’s promise to transform our hearts and spirits, replacing hardness with openness and receptivity to His guidance and grace.

“If we acknowledge our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive our sins and cleanse us from every wrongdoing.” 1 John 1:9

This verse underscores the importance of repentance and confession, assuring us of God’s faithfulness in granting forgiveness and paving the way for a fresh start.