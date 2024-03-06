Two members from the Sisters of Life sit down to answer the internet's top questions about life as a nun.

Without donors, Aleteia's future is uncertain.

Join our Lenten Campaign 2024. PLEASE MAKE A DONATION TO ALETEIA

Two religious from the Sisters of Life have been busy answering the most popular questions asked about religious life on the internet in association with Ascension Press. One interesting query being why nuns and sisters wear habits.

And it’s a great question! After all, we’re used to seeing various members of religious orders in their habits, but it’s good to hear why these women of faith wear their familiar garments.

Sr. Mary Grace and Sr. Marie Veritas from the Sisters of Life happily answer the question. They explain that there are multiple reasons: from representing their vow of poverty, and most importantly — and joyously — it serves as their wedding dress. It is a constant reminder that they are married to God in their earthly life.