Friday 08 March |
Saint of the Day: St. John of God
New Mother Cabrini devotional provides inspiring reflections

Cristiana-DellAnna-portrays-Mother-Cabrini-courtesy-of-Angel-Studios

Courtesy of Angel Studios

Philip Kosloski - published on 03/08/24

The Mother Cabrini Companion is designed to help moviegoers delve deeper into the rich spirituality and prayer life of St. Frances Xavier Cabrini.
With the release of Cabrini into movie theaters across the United States, Angel Studios partnered with Sophia Institute Press to create a spiritual devotional based on the writings of St. Frances Xavier Cabrini.

MOTHER CABRINI COMPANION
Sophia Institute Press

The book includes a variety of reflections written by Mother Cabrini, divided up into particular themes.

For example, there are chapters on “The Beauty of Creation” as well as “Mary, the First Tabernacle.

Not surprisingly, there is also a chapter featuring Mother Cabrini’s reflections on “The Sacred Heart.

Completely at peace

In the introduction, author Kristen Van Uden Theriault explains, “What emerges from Mother Cabrini’s words is a portrait of a soul completely at peace but never at rest: she did indeed have Heaven in her heart and worked tirelessly to share the joys of God’s eternal love, expanding the Kingdom of Heaven in the frontier of souls.”

Popular speaker and author Crystalina Evert provides an afterword to the devotional book, hoping that the words of Mother Cabrini will help many souls incorporate her spirituality into their lives:

Don’t let what you’ve read and reflected on in this book end your spiritual journey with Mother Cabrini. Carry her spirit and her voice with you. Come back to her words often and let them inspire you by her example of faith.

The book features an optional reading plan, where you read certain reflections each week of the year.

It is a great little book and can be pre-ordered on the Sophia Institute Press website.

