8 Great patron saints for 8 popular hobbies

These holy men and women can make your favorite pastime even more meaningful.

Without donors, Aleteia's future is uncertain.

Join our Lenten Campaign 2024. PLEASE MAKE A DONATION TO ALETEIA

Having a hobby is a great way to switch off from the stresses of everyday life. However, sometimes we might need a little heavenly intervention to allow us to make the most of our favorite pastime.

These patron saints provide not only spiritual guidance but also a sense of companionship in the pursuit of these hobbies, reminding practitioners that their passions can be avenues for both enjoyment and sanctification. And who knows, maybe a little prayer or two to these saints might lead to a bumper tomato harvest, or even fishing that elusive salmon!

Gardening — St. Fiacre

St. Fiacre is often associated with gardening because of the legend that he created a healing herb garden in France. His affinity for nature and cultivation makes him the perfect patron for those with green thumbs, as he can intercede for fruitful harvests and beautiful blooms.

Painting — St. Luke the Evangelist

St. Luke is traditionally regarded as the patron saint of artists, particularly painters, due to the belief that he was an artist himself and may have painted the first image of the Virgin Mary. Artists often seek his intercession for inspiration, creativity, and mastery of their craft.

Cooking — St. Lawrence

St. Lawrence, though primarily known as the patron saint of cooks and chefs, is also a symbol of generosity and service. Legend has it that when asked to hand over the treasures of the Church, he pointed to the poor and needy instead. His selflessness and culinary association make him an ideal patron for those who find joy in the kitchen.

Reading — St. Jerome

St. Jerome is renowned for his scholarly pursuits, particularly his translation of the Bible into Latin (known as the Vulgate). His dedication to studying and preserving sacred texts makes him a fitting patron for book lovers and scholars alike, offering guidance in their quest for knowledge and wisdom.

Photography — St. Veronica

St. Veronica is often associated with the story of her offering a cloth to Jesus to wipe his face as he carried the cross. Legend has it that his image was miraculously imprinted on the cloth. As a result, St. Veronica is seen as a patron of photography, capturing moments and images that bear witness to the divine in everyday life.

Music — St. Cecilia

St. Cecilia is the patron saint of musicians and singers due to her legendary devotion to music and her martyrdom for her faith. She is believed to have sung to God in her heart, even amidst persecution. Musicians invoke her intercession for guidance, inspiration, and the harmony of their compositions.

Fishing — St. Andrew

It’s perhaps not surprising that the apostle St. Andrew is the patron saint of fishing, considering he was a fisherman by trade before he became a follower of Jesus. His connection to the sea and fishing makes him a natural patron for anglers. Fishermen not only seek his intercession for bountiful catches, but for safety on the waters as well.

Hiking — St. Bernard of Menthon

St. Bernard of Menthon is often revered as the patron saint of hikers due to his legendary association with the Alpine region and his tireless efforts in establishing hospices along treacherous mountain routes. St. Bernard’s deep compassion for those undertaking arduous journeys, coupled with his commitment to offering assistance and protection, has led to his veneration as the patron saint of hikers. He’s a guiding figure for hikers, reminding them of the virtues of kindness, hospitality, and perseverance as they traverse the paths before them.