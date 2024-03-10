Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Sunday 10 March |
Saint of the Day: St. John Ogilvie
Aleteia logo
Spirituality
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Start the St. Joseph Novena today!

Saint-Joseph.jpg

Pascal Deloche / Godong

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 03/10/24

If you start today, you'll finish the nine days of prayer on the vigil of Joseph's March 19 feast.
Without donors, Aleteia's future is uncertain.
Join our Lenten Campaign 2024.
PLEASE MAKE A DONATION TO ALETEIA

March 10 puts us nine days before the feast of St. Joseph on March 19.

Aleteia offers you a daily novena, which can be found here. This novena resource includes the Litany to St. Joseph and the prayer to the saint that Pope Francis says every day.

You can also access a two-page novena from the US bishops here.

The Aleteia novena is called “Pray Boldly,” taking inspiration from Padre Pio, who says:

I do not remember having asked anything from St. Joseph, without having obtained it readily.

The model for each of us

Pope Francis calls St. Joseph his “dearest friend.”

“I have never hidden the closeness I feel towards St. Joseph,” he’s said. “I think that it comes from my childhood, from my formation.”

The Holy Father said that he sees in Joseph the representation of “what Christian faith should be for each of us, in a beautiful and simple way.”

In fact Joseph is a normal man and his holiness consists precisely in making himself a saint through the beautiful and ugly things he had to experience and face.

Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome
Read more:St. Joseph in art: An enigmatic and elusive figure
FLIGHT INTO EGYPT
Read more:St. Joseph in art: The silent knight
Tags:
Catholic PrayersPope FrancisSaint Joseph
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.