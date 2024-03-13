Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Wednesday 13 March |
Saint of the Day: St. Leander of Seville
Rosary, Gospel of young soldier presented to Pope

Pope Francis during his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on March 13, 2024

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 03/13/24

"So many young men, so many young men go to die!" the Pope lamented, pleading the faithful to "persevere in fervent prayer."
“Please persevere in fervent prayer for those who suffer the terrible consequences of war,” Pope Francis urged the faithful.

Speaking at the end of the March 13 general audience, he recounted an event from earlier in the day:

Today they brought me a rosary and a Gospel of a young soldier who died at the front: he was praying with this. So many young men, so many young men go to die! Let us pray to the Lord to give us the grace to overcome this madness of war, which is always a defeat.

Pope Francis speaks of war as a defeat for all parties, even the “victors.” The only way to win a war, he says, is not to enter it.

POPE AUDIENCE
