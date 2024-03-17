Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Rome Marathon: “Sport and fraternity,” says Pope (photos)

Competitors run in front of St. Peter's square during the Rome Marathon in Rome

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 03/17/24

Through the initiative of Athletica Vaticana, numerous athletes are involved in the "solidarity relays."
I welcome with pleasure the participants in the Rome Marathon, a traditional celebration of sport and fraternity. Also this year, through the initiative of Athletica Vaticana, numerous athletes are involved in the “solidarity relays,” becoming witnesses of sharing.

This was the greeting the Pope extended to those who ran the Rome Marathon today.

The route of the marathon is perhaps the most interesting in the world, with runners starting and ending at the Imperial Forum, and passing by the Colosseum, the Circus Maximus, Piazza di Spagna, Castel Sant’Angelo and St. Peter’s, along with many other sites.

(Slideshow) 2024 Rome Marathon
Launch the slideshow
