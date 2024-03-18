Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Monday 18 March |
Saint of the Day: Bl. Christian O’Conarchy
Aleteia logo
Voices & Views
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Too much of a good thing? A reflection-examen on balance

holding flower gift beauty nature

Simon Bozic | Shutterstock

Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB - published on 03/18/24

One good thing out of balance can inhibit the benefit of another good thing. Learning the lessons of beauty and flowers.
Without donors, Aleteia's future is uncertain.
Join our Lenten Campaign 2024.
PLEASE MAKE A DONATION TO ALETEIA

St. Fiacre, whose feast day is August 31, is the patron saint of gardeners. He is known for his curative miracles, hospice for travelers, and the remarkable abundance of food shared with those in need (giving away 90% and keeping only 10% for himself).  

In the spiritual garden of his soul, he strove to keep all good things in balance; in his ministry as a contemplative monk he balanced seeking solitude with his priestly duties ministering to those who came to his little monastery.  

An awareness I recently came to while gardening is how one good thing out of balance can inhibit the benefit of another good thing. We (hopefully) all know there is good in us; especially during Lent, we should see this goodness growing through our daily corporal and spiritual acts of mercy.

A zealous Hydrangea

The Annabelle hydrangea I grow is a lovely addition to the garden, and in a prayer garden, its visual characteristics offer many opportunities for spiritual reflection: the way its root system spreads without overpowering (a symbol of how we evangelize), the reliability of its abundant blooms (our fruitfulness), and its endurance through difficult seasons and ability to adapt to most any environment (the way we can persevere in our faith).

It offers nearly four seasons of beauty, as we can do in all the seasons of our own life.

Yet despite all these many virtues of the Annabelle hydrangea, one must also consider that as it grows, it takes up more and more space in the gardens, even hiding and displacing other desirable plants.

It’s a low-growing shrub that spreads slowly, but persistently, through a shallow root system incrementally expanding into the garden, disregarding any means of confinement.

This zealous hydrangea is not bad in itself — but it may deter or hide something else needing to develop.

white flower hydrangea
TippyTortue | Shutterstock

What takes the most space in my life?

In Lent, a time of reflection and spiritual growth, perhaps the zealous hydrangea brings us to a few questions:

What spiritual discipline takes up the most space in my life?
How and why has it gained central importance?
How does it fill up my time and attention?
Could its outgrowth in my faith be deterring other spiritual awarenesses or practices?
What other virtues are minimized?

In this season of Lent, let us offer a prayer to St. Fiacre — not only for the growth of our food and flowers, but also for the balance of our spiritual garden as well.

hydrangea
Kaspri | Shutterstock

Heavenly Father we offer you our thanksgiving for your son Jesus, for the mercy you shower on us, and for all you’ve manifested in the earth. You cause the spring to come, rain to water and grow our plantings, and fulfill the hope of nourishing crops.
Through the intercession of St. Fiacre please bless our fields and gardens, and encourage our spiritual growth as we joyously tend to the needs of those things in our care.
In due season may we bring an abundant harvest of both faith and food, offered to you in praise.
Amen.

hełmno - miasto św. Walentego i zakochanych
Read more:When your Lenten fast is veiled idolatry: A reflection-examen
Klasztor św. Klary w Neapolu
Read more:The “Hortus Conclusus”: A virginal and fertile cloistered garden
Tags:
NaturePrayerSpiritual Life
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.