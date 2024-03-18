Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Saint of the Day: Bl. Christian O'Conarchy
When you’re tired at work, try St. John XXIII’s prayer to St. Joseph

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 03/18/24

St. Joseph's soul was filled with the deepest peace and exulted with unspeakable joy! Pope John asked that we would know how to discover Jesus beside us.
In a radio message May 1, 1960, (only available in Italian and Spanish on the Vatican web site), Pope St. John XXIII offers this encouraging thought for the days when it’s so hard to get (or keep) moving.

May 1 is the feast of St. Joseph the Worker, and the Good Pope was addressing workers all around the world.

He offered this prayer to St. Joseph:

You too experienced trial, fatigue, and weariness. But even amidst the cares of material life, your soul, filled with the deepest peace, exulted with unspeakable joy because of your closeness to the Son of God, entrusted to you, and to Mary, his sweetest Mother. 

Grant that those you protect, too, may understand that they are not alone in their work. May they know how to discover Jesus beside them, welcome him with grace, and watch over him faithfully, as You have done.

And obtain that in every family, in every workshop, in every place of employment, wherever a Christian works, may all be sanctified in charity, in patience, in justice, and in the pursuit of good works, so that the gifts of heavenly predilection may descend abundantly.

