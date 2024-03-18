St. Joseph's soul was filled with the deepest peace and exulted with unspeakable joy! Pope John asked that we would know how to discover Jesus beside us.

In a radio message May 1, 1960, (only available in Italian and Spanish on the Vatican web site), Pope St. John XXIII offers this encouraging thought for the days when it’s so hard to get (or keep) moving.

May 1 is the feast of St. Joseph the Worker, and the Good Pope was addressing workers all around the world.

He offered this prayer to St. Joseph: