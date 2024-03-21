4 Easy steps for a digital detox of the soul

Finding balance allows technology to be a tool that strengthens our faith, not a barrier that separates us from it.

In today’s digital age, our lives are constantly and necessarily intertwined with technology. While smartphones and computers offer countless benefits, excessive screen time can sometimes leave us feeling disconnected from ourselves and our faith. The constant barrage of information and notifications can make it difficult to focus on prayer, reflection, and meaningful interactions with others.

However, we need to remember that technology itself is not the enemy. On the contrary, it can be a valuable tool to enhance our faith journey. Furthermore, technology is a fundamental dimension of what it means to be human.

Many Catholic apps offer daily prayers, Scripture readings, and even guided meditations. Online resources provide access to inspirational talks, educational videos, and faith-based communities. Social media can connect us with fellow believers and allow us to share our faith stories.

The key lies, as with most things, in finding a healthy balance. Here are some ways to achieve a “digital detox for the soul”:

Schedule Screen-Free Time: Dedicate specific times each day to silence your phone and disconnect from the internet. Use this time for prayer, reading Scripture, or simply enjoying quiet reflection.

Create Sacred Spaces: Designate areas in your home that are technology-free, such as the dinner table or your prayer corner. This helps to cultivate a sense of peace and focus during these important activities.

Embrace the Power of Silence: In a world filled with constant noise, silence allows us to truly listen to God’s voice. Make time for activities that promote inner quietude, like spending time in nature or practicing mindful, prayerful breathing – as the hesychasts of old would.

Prioritize In-Person Connection: While online communities can be valuable, they shouldn’t replace real-world interactions. Regularly attend Mass, participate in parish activities, and nurture face-to-face relationships with fellow believers.

Finding balance allows technology to be a tool that strengthens our faith, not a barrier that separates us from it. By taking time to unplug and reconnect with ourselves and God, we can experience a deeper sense of peace, purpose, and connection within our Catholic community.