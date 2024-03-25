5 Ways St. Thérèse de Lisieux teaches us how to blossom

Take inspiration from the "Little Flower" this spring to thrive and and embrace daily life.

With spring upon us we can enjoy the beauty of nature as it blossoms all around us. And just like the fauna and flora we see thriving around us, we, too, can use this beautiful season to blossom on a personal level.

Thankfully, the Church has a myriad of holy men and women who can inspire us on our way to being our best selves, especially the French Carmelite nun, St. Thérèse de Lisieux. Below are five ways inspired by her life that will lead you on a journey of faith that is distinctively yours, and through God’s grace, you can flourish and bear fruit according to His divine plan.

Embrace your unique calling

Just as St. Thérèse expressed, we are not all called to be roses in the garden of life. It’s important to recognize that each person is uniquely created by God with individual talents, strengths, and purposes. Embrace your personal calling, understanding that it may differ from others’, and strive to blossom according to the gifts and mission entrusted to you.

Cultivate virtue

To blossom personally, one must cultivate virtues that reflect the teachings of Christ. St. Thérèse emphasized the “little way” of humility and simplicity, teaching that even small acts done with great love can lead to spiritual growth. Embrace humility, kindness, patience, and love in your interactions with others, allowing these virtues to nourish your soul and help you flourish.

Prayer and contemplation

Just as flowers need sunlight and water to thrive, our souls require nourishment through prayer and contemplation. Make time for regular prayer, seeking communion with God and guidance from the Holy Spirit. Follow the example of St. Thérèse, who found solace and strength in her deep prayer life, trusting in God’s providence and surrendering to His will.

Serve others with joy

St. Thérèse’s “little way” also emphasizes serving others with joy and love in the ordinary tasks of daily life. Look for opportunities to practice charity and selflessness, whether through acts of kindness, service to the marginalized, or simply being present for those in need. By imitating Christ’s example of humble service, you can experience personal growth and contribute to the flourishing of others.

Continuous growth and learning

Personal blossoming is a lifelong journey of growth and learning. Remain open to God’s guidance and the promptings of the Holy Spirit, allowing yourself to be transformed and renewed each day. Seek wisdom from Scripture, the teachings of the Church, and the lives of the saints, including St. Thérèse, whose spiritual insights continue to inspire and guide the faithful on their path to holiness.