Donations made by March 27 will be matched!
Give today and your gift will double.
Support Aleteia's missionary work
Join our Lenten Campaign 2024.
The Archdiocese of Seoul, South Korea, is readying to send two diocesean priests abroad as missionaries. The Myeongdong Cathedral hosted a Holy Mass that marked the departure of the newly appointed missionaries, a significant event that was presided over by Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick.
A press release from the archdiocese recalls the long-standing commitment of the Seoul Archdiocese to spread the Gospel message across the world. Since 1989, its Department of Overseas Missions has sent some 70 priests to various regions around the globe, with 22 still active today in 9 countries, including Japan, Taiwan, Guatemala, and Spain.
The two missionaries selected in 2024 will bolster the archdiocese’s missions in Japan and Guatemala.
Fr. Henry Rok-soo Chung will embark on his missionary journey to the Archdiocese of Santiago de Guatemala, while Fr. Masseo Ho-bae Ki will travel in the opposite direction, heading to the Diocese of Sapporo, Japan.
In his homily, Archbishop Chung offered a reflection on Genesis 12:1, in which God calls on Abraham:
“The Lord had said to Abraham, ‘Go from your country, your people and your father’s household to the land I will show you.’ Now, as both of you, dear priests, embark on the humble path that Abraham once walked, may you also journey along the path of God’s love,” Archbishop Chung remarked. “Never forget the love and protection of our Lord, and may you become priests who pray first to etch the true love given by the Lord into your hearts.”
Afterward, the archbishop adorned the two missionary priests with special wooden crosses, placed around their necks. These simple wooden crosses, symbolic of the cross Jesus carried during his Passion, signify their commitment to embark on their missionary journeys in the footsteps of Christ.
They will keep the crosses with them throughout their missions as a tangible reminder of the sacrifices and teachings of Jesus, and to keep them mindful of their path of faith and service to others.