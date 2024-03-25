Since 1989, the Church is South Korea has sent some 70 priests to various regions around the globe, with 22 still active today in 9 countries.

The Archdiocese of Seoul, South Korea, is readying to send two diocesean priests abroad as missionaries. The Myeongdong Cathedral hosted a Holy Mass that marked the departure of the newly appointed missionaries, a significant event that was presided over by Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick.

A press release from the archdiocese recalls the long-standing commitment of the Seoul Archdiocese to spread the Gospel message across the world. Since 1989, its Department of Overseas Missions has sent some 70 priests to various regions around the globe, with 22 still active today in 9 countries, including Japan, Taiwan, Guatemala, and Spain.