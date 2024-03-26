How Christ’s Passion is remembered around the world (Photos)

In noisy urban streets and dusty villages, in ancient ruins and majestic cathedrals, Catholics will follow Jesus this Friday as he carries his cross.

Donations made by March 27 will be matched!

Give today and your gift will double.

Support Aleteia's missionary work Join our Lenten Campaign 2024. DONATE NOW

This week millions of Catholics around the world will remember the Passion and death of Jesus Christ on Good Friday and await his resurrection on Easter Sunday. These remembrances will take many forms – from the Via Crucis led by Pope Francis at the Colosseum in Rome to the annual Way of the Cross Over the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City. In Africa, Mexico, and England there will be dramatic processions in which the Stations of the Cross are brought to vivid life. In grand cathedrals, noisy city streets, and dusty rural villages, Catholics will gather to remember the suffering of Jesus and his great love for us.

View the PHOTO GALLERY below for a small taste of how Christ’s Passion is remembered around the world.