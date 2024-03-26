Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Tuesday 26 March |
Saint of the Day: St. Castulus of Rome
How Christ’s Passion is remembered around the world (Photos)

People take part in a performance of "The Passion of Jesus" Good Friday in San Pedro Tiaquepaque, Mexico, on April 7, 2023

ULISES RUIZ / AFP

John Touhey - published on 03/26/24

In noisy urban streets and dusty villages, in ancient ruins and majestic cathedrals, Catholics will follow Jesus this Friday as he carries his cross.

This week millions of Catholics around the world will remember the Passion and death of Jesus Christ on Good Friday and await his resurrection on Easter Sunday. These remembrances will take many forms – from the Via Crucis led by Pope Francis at the Colosseum in Rome to the annual Way of the Cross Over the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City. In Africa, Mexico, and England there will be dramatic processions in which the Stations of the Cross are brought to vivid life. In grand cathedrals, noisy city streets, and dusty rural villages, Catholics will gather to remember the suffering of Jesus and his great love for us.

View the PHOTO GALLERY below for a small taste of how Christ’s Passion is remembered around the world.

(Slideshow) How Christ’s Passion is remembered around world
Launch the slideshow
Jezus na krzyżu
Read more:Why is the Passion of Christ called “Passion”?
man-church-pray-
Read more:2 Questions to get you back on track for Holy Week
