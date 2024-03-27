Baltimore Archdiocese lends a hand in wake of bridge tragedy

When a cargo ship crashed into Francis Scott Key Bridge, requiring a rescue operation in the dead of night, the archdiocese stepped up to help.

Donations made by March 27 will be matched!

Give today and your gift will double.

Support Aleteia's missionary work Join our Lenten Campaign 2024. DONATE NOW

The city of Baltimore, Maryland, is reeling after an enormous container ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, a major thoroughfare to one of the United State’s largest cities. The crash destroyed the bridge and knocked several workers into the water, which required a search and rescue operation in the dead of night. The Archdiocese of Baltimore is lending a hand, tending to the sailors of the ship, as well as those unable to leave port during the state of emergency.

The crash occurred in the very early hours of March 26. Six people are missing and as of March 27, presumed dead. They were construction workers who were working on potholes on the bridge. Two other workers were found, with one of them requiring hospitalization. Those on the ship that crashed into the bridge were reportedly uninjured in the incident.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore’s Apostleship of the Sea is lending aid to the crew of the ship, as well as the other seven ships trapped in port.

Apostleship director Andy Middleton told Catholic Review:

“We try to provide any service the crew might need while they are in port,” Middleton said. “We take them to Mass, take them shopping, provide a place for them to relax. We’re that ‘friendly face’ they see when they come to the Port of Baltimore. We do everything from provide Catholic religious services to transportation for shopping.”

Middleton noted that these ships are generally very well stocked, as they are at sea for a month at a time, but there are still necessities that they require, especially when they cannot leave port. As the emergency situation has left many ships stranded for an indeterminate amount of time, those needs are expected to increase.

The archdiocese held a special Mass for the victims of this tragic accident on March 26 at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in Homeland.

Archbishop Lori, of Baltimore, commented: