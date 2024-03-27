Priest’s feelings on those who’ve not confessed for years

If you're reluctant to go to confession after a long time, Fr. David Michael Moses shares his thoughts.

One of the things about the Easter season is that it invites us to go to confession, something that many people put off for a number of reasons.

As with so many things in life, the longer you leave it, the harder it is to get back into. After all, if you’ve not been for a number of years you might be thinking that you’ll exhaust the priest with all your confessing, and maybe even feel a bit embarrassed.

However, to reassure you, and to encourage you to turn to your priest and seek out confession — especially before Easter — Fr. David Michael Moses has shared a rather energetic video of why years of absence should not deter you!