Wednesday 27 March |
Saint of the Day: Bl. Christopher Wharton
Priest’s feelings on those who’ve not confessed for years

Cerith Gardiner - published on 03/27/24

If you're reluctant to go to confession after a long time, Fr. David Michael Moses shares his thoughts.

One of the things about the Easter season is that it invites us to go to confession, something that many people put off for a number of reasons.

As with so many things in life, the longer you leave it, the harder it is to get back into. After all, if you’ve not been for a number of years you might be thinking that you’ll exhaust the priest with all your confessing, and maybe even feel a bit embarrassed.

However, to reassure you, and to encourage you to turn to your priest and seek out confession — especially before Easter — Fr. David Michael Moses has shared a rather energetic video of why years of absence should not deter you!

As Fr. David Michael points out: “The longer it’s been, the happier I am you’re coming back!

In his post he also emphasizes his role as a confessor that should hopefully reassure those who are reluctant to take part in the sacrament:

I’m not a priest because I want to judge you. I’m a priest because I want you to know God’s mercy, come back to the Catholic Church, and receive the peace that only comes from an encounter with Jesus Christ.”

And as the break-dancing priest also shares, “Holy Week is a great time to come back! Make this your best Easter ever.”

Catholic LifestyleConfessionEasterPriest
