Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Wednesday 27 March |
Saint of the Day: Bl. Christopher Wharton
Aleteia logo
Spirituality
separateurCreated with Sketch.

This bishop celebrated his final Mass in the Upper Room

Upper Room Last Supper Jerusalem

Robert Hoetink | Shutterstock

Philip Kosloski - published on 03/27/24

Bl. Álvaro del Portillo died shortly after celebrating his final Mass in the Upper Room where Jesus instituted the Eucharist at the Last Supper.

Donations made TODAY will be matched!
Support Aleteia's missionary work today and your gift will double.

Join our Lenten Campaign 2024.

DONATE NOW

St. Josemaría Escrivá left the Opus Dei in the hands of Bl. Álvaro del Portillo, a holy bishop who died on March 23, 1994, and was beatified by the Church on September 27, 2014.

According to the Opus Dei’s website, Bl. Álvaro went on pilgrimage in 1994 to the Holy Land.

Bishop del Portillo had returned only a few hours before from a pilgrimage to the Holy Land, where, with deep prayer and piety, he had followed Jesus’ footsteps from Nazareth to the Holy Sepulcher. He had celebrated his last Mass on earth in the Church of the Cenacle in Jerusalem.

The Cenacle is also known as the “Upper Room,” and is the location of the Last Supper where Jesus instituted the Holy Eucharist.

Bl. Álvaro died in Rome when he returned from his pilgrimage.

While an initial miracle has been attributed to his intercession, a second miracle is currently under investigation.

The official website of Opus Dei explains, “The possible miracle consists of the speed and integrity of the recovery, without rehabilitation, of Juan Carlos Bisogno, who suffered severe traumatic brain injury” in 2015.

Ernesto Cofiño
Read more:Opus Dei layman now on the road to canonization
WEB-Beatification-Bishop-Alvaro-Del-Portillo-001
Read more:Thousands Attend Beatification Ceremony of Bishop Álvaro del Portillo in Madrid
Tags:
EasterLiturgySaints
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

Gif-Anglais.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.