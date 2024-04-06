They are tears that speak to us of God's compassion ... Indeed, He gave to all of us His Mother, who weeps our own tears so that we do not feel alone in difficult moments.

Pope Francis on April 6 encouraged an organization that is dedicated to persons with disabilities, noting their roots in a unique manifestation of Our Lady in 1953, when an image of the Virgin was seen weeping.

Speaking with representatives of the Sant’Angela Merici Foundation of Syracuse on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the founding, the Pope considered the meaning of Mary’s tears, which are shed “for the sufferings and sorrows of her children.”

Mary weeps for her children who suffer. They are tears that speak to us of God’s compassion for us all. We must think about this: God’s compassion. Indeed, He gave to all of us His Mother, who weeps our own tears so that we do not feel alone in difficult moments. At the same time, through the tears of the Blessed Virgin, the Lord wants to soften our hearts, which at times have dried up in indifference and hardened in selfishness; the Lord wants to make our consciences sensitive, so that we let ourselves be touched by the pain of our brothers and sisters and move us to compassion for them, committing ourselves to lift them up, lift them up, accompany them.

The Weeping Virgin of Syracuse is an image that was given to Antonina and Angelo Iannuso for their wedding. On August 29, 1953, Antonina experienced blindness but when she regained her sight, she looked to the image and saw it weeping.

La Vierge aux larmes de Syracuse © YouTube

Jesus was the first

Pope Francis noted how Our Lady’s tears are simply a reflection of her Son.

The Gospel is the source because Jesus was the first – let us not forget this – Jesus was the first to let Himself be touched to the core by the suffering of those He met and, as the evangelist John reminds us, “He was deeply moved” (Jn 11:33) by the death of His friend Lazarus. At the same time, you are a living witness to this Gospel, to Jesus’ compassion, when you strive to accompany those in pain, just as the Lord commanded His disciples to do when faced with the hungry, exhausted and oppressed crowds. For Jesus asks us never to separate love of God from love of neighbour, especially the poorest. Jesus reminds us that in the end we will be judged not on outward practices but on love – we will be judged on love – the love that, like oil of consolation, we will have been able to pour over the wounds of our brothers and sisters. He says: “As you did it to one of the least of these my brethren, you did it to me” (Mt 25:40).

The Pope prayed to Mary, calling her Our Lady of Tears, and asking her protection over the association.