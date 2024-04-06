Philippines city casts light on Divine Mercy Sunday

The city of Cebu is lighting its bridge in a beautiful display of the Divine Mercy colors, raising white crosses high above the Mactan Channel.

The fifth largest city in the Philippines is bringing its infrastructure into the celebration of Divine Mercy Sunday. The city of Cebu is lighting up the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway with red and white, a reference to the rays emitted from the heart of the Divine Mercy image, for an outward showing of faith in the majority-Catholic country.

The festivities began on April 2 and will continue until Divine Mercy Sunday, April 7. Photos shared on the CBCP News’ social media show the two main pylons on the bridge underlit by red lights that also cast across the suspension cables. About halfway up each of the two main pylons, white lights shine from within to make the shape of the cross. The spectacle is especially brilliant at night, when the lights reflect off the water.