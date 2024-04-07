Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Sunday 07 April |
Saint of the Day: St. John Baptist de la Salle
How is my hope? Pope invites us to ask ourselves

Pope Francis during his weekly general audience in St. Peter's square at the Vatican on April 03, 2024

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 04/07/24

"Every encounter with Jesus, a living encounter with Jesus, enables us to have more life."

Pope Francis reflected this Divine Mercy Sunday on the desire all humans share: for the fullness of life with love.

The way to fulfill this desire is through Jesus, he assured, before praying the midday Regina Caeli with pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square.

The Resurrected Jesus comes to offer his disciples the “gift of His Spirit, which gives them a new life, as beloved sons – life as beloved sons – imbued with joy, love, and hope.”

“Do you have hope?” the Pope asked the faithful. “Each one of you, ask yourselves: ‘How is my hope?'”

To have the life we long for, the Holy Father said, “It is enough to fix one’s eyes on the crucified and risen Jesus, encountering Him in the Sacraments and in prayer, recognizing that He is present, believing in Him, letting oneself be touched by His grace and guided by His example, experiencing the joy of loving like Him.

“Every encounter with Jesus, a living encounter with Jesus, enables us to have more life. Looking for Jesus, letting ourselves be found – because He looks for us – opening our heart to the encounter with Jesus.”

The Pope suggested a brief self-examen:

Let us ask ourselves, though: Do I believe in the power of the resurrection of Jesus. Do I believe that Jesus is risen? Do I believe in His victory over sin, fear, and death? Do I let myself be drawn into a relationship with the Lord, with Jesus? And do I let myself be prompted by Him to love my brothers and sisters, and to hope every day? Each one of you, think about this.

