6 Unexpected joys of going outdoors to garden

For those who love to garden, and those not quite so green-thumbed, here are some pleasures to be had from getting outside and tending to your garden.

With spring in the air, it’s wonderful to sit back and watch our gardens thrive. However, the only setback is that our little green havens can quickly get out of control as everything starts to bloom at the same time.

While getting out there and doing some gardening should be a joy, for some people it can feel like a burden, especially if the winter months have gotten you out of the habit. Therefore, if you’re in need of inspiration, or if you just want a little reminder why gardening can be so rewarding, take a look below.

(And for any hardened gardeners among our readers, we’d love to hear what joy you get from your gardens in the comments section.)

1

Nature’s surprises



One unexpected joy of gardening is stumbling upon nature’s little surprises. From discovering a hidden flower blooming in a corner to spotting a curious critter exploring your garden, each unexpected encounter adds a touch of magic to your day. And a personal favorite is when a shrub or plant you thought was dead suddenly makes a surprising comeback!

2

Therapeutic Therapy



Gardening isn’t just about tending to plants; it’s also a form of therapy for the soul. The simple act of digging in the soil, feeling the sun on your face, and connecting with nature can wash away stress and fill you with a sense of calm and contentment. If you have a particularly active day in the garden, the satisfaction you’ll feel will certainly bring a smile to your face.

3

Harvesting happiness



There’s nothing quite like the satisfaction of harvesting your own fruits and vegetables. From plucking juicy tomatoes off the vine to picking crisp cucumbers, each homegrown treat is a delicious reward for your hard work and patience. It’s also a great way to get kids to try new foods. If they grow it themselves they might be more willing to try it. And of course, it’s better for the environment to have homegrown food.

4

Community connection



Gardening has a way of bringing people together, whether it’s swapping gardening tips with neighbors or participating in community garden projects. Sharing seeds, stories, and smiles over a mutual love of gardening fosters a sense of camaraderie and belonging. And these days there’s quite an online community for those who love to garden, leading to some wonderful inspiration, a glimpse of beautiful gardens around the world, and a sense of helping others when sharing advice, too.

5

Seasonal Celebrations



Gardening invites you to celebrate the changing seasons in a tangible way. From the first sprouts of spring to the vibrant colors of fall, each season brings its own beauty and excitement to the garden, creating a rhythm of renewal and anticipation that keeps you coming back for more.

6

Family traditions



If homes have been in the family for a number of years, it’s incredible to see how the outdoor spaces might have changed over time. From a garden dedicated to kids to a more mature garden for ageing parents, the garden is itself a testament to family life and will be full of memories to treasure.