8 Pretty pairs of saintly names for twin baby girls

If you're expecting two little bundles of joy, then take a look at these saintly monikers for inspiration.

One of the fun things about being pregnant is deciding on a name. However, it’s not always easy if you’re trying to find a name that honors a family member, and/or reflects your faith, and also sounds beautiful with your surname. It’s a tricky task, and made doubly difficult when twins are involved.

We’ve therefore got a list of names inspired by female saints that will not only honor their legacies but also provide your twin girls with role models of faith, virtue, and strength as they grow and journey through life together.

May they be blessed with grace, joy, and a deep love for God, those they meet along life’s journey, and of course, each other!

Considering the vast number of saints in the Catholic Church, if you have any favorite pairings, we’d love to hear about them in the comments section.

Agnes and Bernadette

If you’re looking a little European flair, then you could opt for St. Agnes, a young martyr known for her purity and unwavering faith, paired with St. Bernadette Soubirous, who witnessed the apparitions of the Virgin Mary at Lourdes. These names represent innocence, simplicity, and a deep devotion to Mary, encouraging your twin girls to cultivate purity of heart and a strong connection to the Blessed Mother.

Cecilia and Therese

This twinning is certainly for lovers of beauty as they belong to St. Cecilia, the patron saint of music, known for her steadfast faith and martyrdom, and St. Thérèse of Lisieux, the Little Flower, known for her simplicity and profound spirituality. These names inspire a love for beauty, music, and a deep trust in God’s love and providence, guiding your twin girls to find joy and fulfillment in their faith journey.

Brigid and Faustina

St. Brigid of Ireland, known for her hospitality and care for the poor, paired with St. Faustina Kowalska, the apostle of Divine Mercy. These names embody a spirit of compassion, generosity, and a deep trust in God’s mercy, encouraging your twin girls to extend love and kindness to others and to trust in God’s abundant grace.

Kateri and Gianna

This is a slightly more unusual and modern pairing: St. Kateri Tekakwitha, the Lily of the Mohawks, who embraced Christianity despite great persecution, paired with St. Gianna Beretta Molla, a modern saint who exemplified sacrificial love as both a wife and mother. These names symbolize courage, faithfulness, and a willingness to embrace one’s faith amidst challenges, inspiring your twin girls to live lives of courage, faith, and love.

Joan and Edith

If you’re looking for slightly more quaint names then look no further than St. Joan of Arc, the courageous warrior and martyr who heeded God’s call to lead France, matched with St. Edith Stein, a Jewish convert to Catholicism who became a Carmelite nun and died in the Holocaust. These names symbolize bravery, faithfulness, and a willingness to stand up for one’s beliefs.

Monica and Rita

St. Monica, the mother of St. Augustine known for her steadfast prayers and patience, paired with St. Rita of Cascia, known as the patron saint of impossible causes, for her devotion to prayer and her life of penance and service. These names would inspire in your girls perseverance, faith, and trust in God’s providence.

Margaret and Teresa

These monikers belonged to two entirely selfless women: St. Margaret of Scotland, known for her piety and compassion for the poor, and St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta, who dedicated her life to serving the poorest of the poor. These names inspire a deep love for God and neighbor, and a commitment to serving others with joy and compassion.

Mary and Anne

This could be the ultimate twin pairing, bringing together the Virgin Mary, known for her faithfulness and obedience to God, paired with St. Anne, her mother and the grandmother of Jesus, known for her patience and devotion. These names symbolize the beauty of family, faith, and intergenerational love, inspiring your twin girls to embrace their roles as daughters and sisters with grace and devotion.