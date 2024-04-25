This unique collaboration is a testament to the enduring power of art to transcend boundaries and remind us of our common humanity, anchored in the search for beauty and the divine.

A groundbreaking exhibition, “Art That Unites: A Dialogue through the Centuries from the Vatican Museums and the Thrivent Art Collection,” opens this month at the Thrivent Art Gallery in Minneapolis.

This unprecedented collaboration features treasures from the Vatican Museums’ vast collection of modern and contemporary art alongside selections from Thrivent’s collection of religious art.

Established in 1973 by Pope Paul VI, this collection reflects the Church’s ongoing engagement with artistic expression. It features works not just from the 20th century, but also extends to encompass the early years of the 21st. The collection’s growth relies on donations from artists, collectors, and patrons, creating a dynamic space for artistic dialogue between the Church and the ever-evolving world of contemporary art.

The exhibition promises to be a journey through centuries of artistic expression inspired by faith. Curators Francesca Boschetti (Vatican Museums) and Joanne Reiling Lindell (Thrivent) seek to spark a conversation about universal themes: tradition, religious iconography, spiritual imagination, and the quest for understanding among different faith perspectives.

The Vatican Museums: A legacy of faith and beauty

The Vatican Museums are home to one of the world’s most important collections of art. Founded by Pope Julius II in the early 16th century, they embody the Church’s centuries-long role as a patron of the arts. The collection offers a magnificent journey through time, from masterpieces such as Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel frescoes to groundbreaking contemporary works.

The museums serve an important purpose beyond mere preservation. Art has immense educational power. Images engage the imagination and the mind in ways that perhaps words alone cannot. Masterpieces by artists like Rembrandt and Dürer teach us about biblical stories, while the modern works of artists like Matisse and Picasso teach us to consider timeless truths in new ways.

The power of artistic dialogue

“Art That Unites” embodies the potential of artistic expression to build bridges. By placing masterpieces of religious art from diverse periods and origins in direct conversation, the exhibition encourages viewers to appreciate the common spiritual questions that have driven artists throughout history. This unique collaboration is a testament to the enduring power of art to transcend boundaries and remind us of our common humanity, anchored in the search for beauty and the divine.

If you are able to visit Minneapolis, this exhibition promises a unique encounter with the sacred through the lens of extraordinary art.