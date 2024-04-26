Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Friday 26 April |
Our Lady of Good Counsel
Aleteia logo
For Her
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Celebrate the Easter season with spring flowers (Video)

Caroline Fischer - published on 04/26/24

Spring flowers are a reminder of new life. For this reason, they also call us back to the resurrection of Christ from the dead and make Easter more joyful.

With all the hustle and bustle of spring, it is sometimes easy to forget that we are still in the Easter season. Yet at this time of year there are ever-present reminders of Christ’s resurrection all around us. Trees blossoming, grass growing, and flowers blooming call to mind the new life that is promised to each of us at Eastertime.

For Pope Benedict XVI, flowers were a reminder of God’s love for us, as he once said:

Visiting a botanical nursery garden, one is amazed by the variety of plants and flowers, and often one is drawn to think of the imagination of the Creator who has given the earth a wonderful garden. A similar feeling of wonder strikes us when we consider the spectacle of sainthood: the world appears to us as a garden where the Spirit of God has given life with admirable imagination of the multitude of men and women saints, of every age and social condition, of every language, people and culture. Every one is different from the other, each unique in his or her own personality and spiritual charism.

We only need to take a walk outside on a sunny day to see signs of God’s love all around us and find reasons for hope during this holy season.

Small white flowers spring
John Touhey | Aleteia

Watch the video above for my thoughts on the significance of flowers during Eastertime – and to see some beautiful blooms!

Gianna Molla
Read more:The Sisterhood of the Traveling Relics of St. Gianna (Video)
Jennifer Aniston against sunrise clouds
Read more:Here’s how Jennifer Aniston taught me to pray
St. Therese of Lisieux against purple flowers
Read more:Speak to God with the Little Flower (Photo Gallery)

Tags:
EasterNatureWomen
Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Aleteia-Pilgrimage-300&#215;250-1.png
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.