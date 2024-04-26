Celebrate the Easter season with spring flowers (Video)

Spring flowers are a reminder of new life. For this reason, they also call us back to the resurrection of Christ from the dead and make Easter more joyful.

With all the hustle and bustle of spring, it is sometimes easy to forget that we are still in the Easter season. Yet at this time of year there are ever-present reminders of Christ’s resurrection all around us. Trees blossoming, grass growing, and flowers blooming call to mind the new life that is promised to each of us at Eastertime.

For Pope Benedict XVI, flowers were a reminder of God’s love for us, as he once said:

Visiting a botanical nursery garden, one is amazed by the variety of plants and flowers, and often one is drawn to think of the imagination of the Creator who has given the earth a wonderful garden. A similar feeling of wonder strikes us when we consider the spectacle of sainthood: the world appears to us as a garden where the Spirit of God has given life with admirable imagination of the multitude of men and women saints, of every age and social condition, of every language, people and culture. Every one is different from the other, each unique in his or her own personality and spiritual charism.

We only need to take a walk outside on a sunny day to see signs of God’s love all around us and find reasons for hope during this holy season.

John Touhey | Aleteia

Watch the video above for my thoughts on the significance of flowers during Eastertime – and to see some beautiful blooms!