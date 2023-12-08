Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
The Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception
Here’s how Jennifer Aniston taught me to pray

Caroline Fischer - published on 12/08/23

Do you have trouble keeping your prayer life together, especially when things get hectic? This one tip from Jennifer Aniston has been a huge help to me.

Recently I read an article where Jennifer Aniston talked about how she works out now that she’s in her 50s. It was one of those “aha!” moments, because I realized what she was saying was applicable to another aspect of my life – how I pray. Watch the video to learn more!

CelebritiesPrayerSpirituality
