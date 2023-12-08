Recently I read an article where Jennifer Aniston talked about how she works out now that she’s in her 50s. It was one of those “aha!” moments, because I realized what she was saying was applicable to another aspect of my life – how I pray. Watch the video to learn more!
Here’s how Jennifer Aniston taught me to pray
Caroline Fischer - published on 12/08/23
Support Aleteia!
Enjoying your time on Aleteia?
Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.
Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!
Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.
Support Aleteia with a gift today!
Daily prayer
Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.