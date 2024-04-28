On the Italian saint's feast day, see how her influence can still impact women today.

We often hear the word “influencer” attributed to individuals on social media today. In fact so much so that it’s become rather superficial and a badge given to anyone sharing their opinions and their top shopping finds.

However, if you rewind hundreds of years ago, you can come across a true influencer of her time: St. Catherine of Siena, a 14th-century mystic, diplomat, philosopher, and so much more.

Her prolific theological writings had such an influence on the Church and in politics that she was made a Doctor of the Church. Despite the fact she lived centuries ago, she can indeed act as a wonderful role model to modern women in various aspects of life, as you can see below:

1

Have courage to speak out



Unusually for her time, Catherine fearlessly engaged with political and ecclesiastical leaders, advising and challenging them on matters of governance and spirituality. Her example can inspire modern women to speak up against injustice and inequality, and to advocate for change.

2

Gain strength in faith and spirituality



Catherine’s deep spiritual devotion and her commitment to her faith gave her the strength to overcome societal constraints and pursue her calling as a mystic and spiritual leader. In a world where spirituality can be sidelined or misunderstood, her unwavering faith can inspire modern women to embrace their spiritual journeys and find strength and solace in their Christian beliefs.

3

Show compassion and care for others



Catherine was known for her immense compassion and dedication to serving the sick and the marginalized, even during times of plague and political unrest. Her example can inspire today’s women to cultivate empathy, kindness, and a sense of responsibility towards those in need, whether in their local communities or on a global scale.

4

Have intellectual and artistic pursuits



Despite the limitations placed on women’s education and intellectual pursuits during her time, Catherine engaged in theological debates, authored letters and treatises, and even influenced political decisions. Her commitment to intellectual and artistic endeavors can encourage modern women to pursue education, intellectual curiosity, and creative expression, breaking through barriers and striving for excellence in their chosen fields.

5

Stay true to your path



Catherine’s life story reflects her unwavering determination to follow her own path, despite societal expectations and norms. Her journey from a humble background to becoming a respected spiritual leader can inspire modern women to embrace their autonomy, pursue their passions, and chart their own course in life, regardless of obstacles they may face.

Catherine of Siena’s life and teachings offer a wealth of inspiration for women in today’s world, encouraging them to be courageous, compassionate, intellectually curious, and empowered in their pursuit of truth, justice, and personal fulfillment.