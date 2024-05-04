5 Important ways to emulate the Virgin Mary this May

With the month of May being dedicated to the Blessed Mother, here are ways to honor her by imitating some of her many virtues.

The month of May is full of joy. It’s a moment when spring blooms at its best, the evenings become longer, and since medieval times in the Catholic world, the Virgin Mary is celebrated for one whole month — which can be referred to as Tricesimum, a 30-day devotion to the Mary.

As part of this devotion, individuals can look to the many virtues of the Blessed Mother and try to echo them. Here are just a few ways you can try and take inspiration from Mary in your daily lives that can last throughout May and beyond.

1

Acts of compassion



Channel Mary’s compassion by reaching out to someone in need. Whether it’s volunteering at a local shelter, offering a listening ear to a friend in distress, or simply smiling at a stranger, embodying compassion fosters connections and spreads warmth in the world.

2

Cultivating inner peace



Strive to cultivate inner peace, like Mary’s serene demeanor, amidst life’s chaos. Dedicate time each day to practices that promote tranquility and connection to God, such as prayer or mindful reflection. Nurture a peaceful heart that radiates calmness to those around you.

3

Embrace humility



Humility was a hallmark of Mary’s character. In your interactions, practice humility by recognizing the worth and dignity of every person you encounter. Seek opportunities to serve others without seeking recognition or praise, allowing your actions to speak louder than words.

4

Creative expression



Tap into your creativity as a way to honor Mary’s role as the Mother of God. Whether it’s through art, music, writing, or gardening, allow your creative endeavors to reflect the beauty, love, and grace that Mary embodies. Let your creativity be a testament to the divine spark within you.

5

Acts of forgiveness



Forgiveness, a virtue exemplified by Mary, holds immense power to heal and transform. Take steps to forgive those who have wronged you, releasing the burden of resentment and opening your heart to reconciliation and peace. Extend the same forgiveness and understanding to yourself, embracing your humanity with compassion and grace.