5 Key saints to call on to become the best parent

Parenting can be a little daunting at times. These holy men and women will make great prayerful companions on your journey.

Being a parent can be exceptionally joyful; however, it can also be a source of great stress. We might ask ourselves if we’re doing a good job, or perhaps when we’re exhausted we might just want to give up.

Thankfully there are a myriad of saints to call on to help us hang on in and not only embrace parenthood, but to also raise children in an environment bursting with love and compassion. Here are just a handful of powerful intercessors at hand to guide you on your journey:

St. Monica

To remain patient



Known for her unwavering faith and persistence in prayer, St. Monica is a beacon of hope for parents facing challenges with their children. Her steadfastness in praying for her wayward son, St. Augustine, who eventually converted to Christianity, demonstrates the power of patience and perseverance in parenting. Turning to St. Monica can provide solace and encouragement for parents navigating difficult times with their children, reminding them to never lose hope and to continue entrusting their concerns to God.

St. Joseph

To provide for your children



As the earthly father of Jesus, St. Joseph exemplifies humility, patience, and selflessness in parenting. He faced numerous challenges, including protecting his family from danger and providing for their needs. St. Joseph’s quiet strength and devotion to his role as a father make him an ideal intercessor for parents striving to emulate his virtues. Turning to him can offer parents guidance and inspiration in nurturing their children with love, wisdom, and humility, fostering a strong foundation for their growth and development.

St. Anne

To foster a loving environment



The mother of the Blessed Virgin Mary, St. Anne is revered for her nurturing spirit and devout faith. She played a crucial role in raising Mary, who became the mother of Jesus. St. Anne’s gentle and compassionate nature serves as a model for parents seeking to cultivate a loving and supportive environment for their children. Reaching out to St. Anne can provide parents with encouragement and guidance in fostering strong family bonds, nurturing their children’s spiritual growth, and instilling values of compassion, kindness, and faith.

St. Anthony of Padua

To communicate effectively



Known as the patron saint of lost things, St. Anthony of Padua is also invoked for his wisdom and insight. His ability to connect with people on a deep level and his reputation for helping to find lost items make him a valuable ally for parents facing challenges in understanding and communicating with their children. Praying to St. Anthony can provide parents with guidance and discernment in addressing their children’s needs, whether it be counsel in discipline, resolving conflicts, or nurturing their spiritual development.

St. Zelie Martin

To foster hope and faith



As the mother of St. Thérèse of Lisieux and eight other children, St. Zelie experienced the joys and struggles of parenthood firsthand. Her unwavering faith, resilience, and dedication to her family amidst trials and hardships make her a relatable and inspiring figure for modern parents. The French saint’s example reminds parents of the importance of fostering a loving and nurturing home environment, prioritizing the well-being of their children, and entrusting their family life to God’s providence. Turning to St. Zelie can offer parents encouragement, strength, and hope in their journey of raising and nurturing their children, knowing that they are not alone in their challenges and that God is always present to guide and support them.