12 St. Francis of Assisi inspired rules for pet owners

For animal lovers everywhere, see if you care for your pet in a way St. Francis would approve!

In honor of the feast of St. Francis of Assisi, we thought we'd have a little fun and come up with a list of rules for pet owners that would hopefully get the seal of approval from the Italian friar.

As the saint devoted his life to God and for caring for His creatures -- even the slightly creepier ones -- we considered St. Francis' life, and the virtues he embodied when creating this list.

Of course, if you have any other golden rules for caring for your pets that you think St. Francis would agree with, please share them in the comments section below.

1 Remember: Your pet is a furry little gift from God



Treat them like a blessing -- even if they're misbehaving! Whether your pet is bringing you joy or giving you a headache, remember that every animal is a reminder of the joy of creation.

2 Speak to them as kindly as St. Francis would



They may not understand every word, but they’ll always understand the love. Even when they're on their fifth bark at the neighbor's cat.

3 Don’t just feed them — break bread with them

Not literally (unless they really love toast) but share in the joy of mealtimes. Give thanks that you can care for a creature who trusts you to fill their bowl and their belly.

4 Embrace their quirks



St. Francis celebrated all creatures, great and small — even the slightly odd ones! So, when your dog spins three times before lying down or your parrot mimics your laugh, remember that God loves a bit of whimsy.

5 Be a peacemaker in the animal kingdom



If your cat and dog aren’t on speaking terms, channel a bit of St. Francis’s diplomatic spirit. After all, he could charm birds, wolves, and maybe even the occasional disgruntled hamster.

6 Be mindful of all creatures — even the tiniest ones



Spiders, bees, and ants deserve a little mercy, too! You don’t have to be their best friend, but a gentle relocation outside never hurt anyone.

7 Take them outside! (Yes, even the lazy ones.)



St. Francis found God in nature, and so can your pets! Whether it’s a walk, a run, or a lounge in the sun, give them the chance to sniff, stretch, and explore the world.

8 Listen with your heart

Like St. Francis, who spoke to animals, take a moment to really listen to your pet -- whether it’s a purr, a bark, or a long stare. Sometimes they speak with more than just noise.

9 Give them a little grace -- even when they misbehave



Spilled water bowls, shredded couch cushions, or chewed-up shoes are all part of the deal. A little patience goes a long way, and besides, St. Francis was all about forgiveness!

10 Celebrate their simple joys



From chasing their tails to rolling in the grass, pets teach us to embrace the moment. Like St. Francis, who found joy in the little things, let your pet’s happiness remind you to appreciate life’s small blessings.

11 Remember, they’re part of the family



Pets aren’t just companions -- they’re part of your “flock.” St. Francis saw animals as brothers and sisters in creation. So, whether they have fur, feathers, or scales, treat them with the same consideration you’d offer a family member.

12 At the end of the day, love them unconditionally