Going door to door with “Catholic goody bags” that the sisters and parishioners had prepared – with things like a New Testament, prayer card, and holy water -- the sisters and their helpers discovered people going through personal storms of their own. One man said he’d been away from regular Mass attendance because of alcoholism, another because he had suffered abuse in the Church. They and others agreed to attend a healing service at St. Michael’s, and, according to Mother Olga and Fr. Brannen, the experience provided something of a lifeline.