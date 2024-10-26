A new documentary series from the Augustine Institute is showcasing the humanity of modern saints with rare glimpses into their lives that let audiences get to know the life stories behind the icons. Called Based on a True Saint, the first installment explores the life of Blessed Solanus Casey, an American Capuchin priest whose impact on those he met is still felt nearly 70 years after his death.
The Violinist
Titled The Violinist: Stories of Solanus Casey, the documentary is described as “the story of a simple and humble man who left an extraordinary legend.” An unassuming man who had a love of singing and playing the violin – although the friars did not always love his music – Blessed Solanus Casey had a desire to see all those around him uplifted that energized the whole community.
3 People who knew him
The half-hour documentary includes interviews with three people who actually knew Blessed Solanus Casey: his grandniece, a Capuchin friar who lived with him at St. Bonaventure Monastery, and an Irish immigrant who frequently organized visits to him.
Each of their first-hand accounts emphasize the virtuous life he led, his propensity for listening, and his eagerness to help others. The interviewees bring with them personal effects related to Blessed Solanus Casey, including personal photographs and even a record of the man himself playing violin.
Executive Producer Emily Mentock, who is also the co-founder of Digital Content (which partnered with the Augustine Institute for the Based on a True Saint series), said of The Violinist:
“The life of Father Solanus is simple yet profoundly inspiring.”
“Our research and filming unveiled countless stories of Fr. Solanus’ deep love and friendship with God and unwavering service to others. He offers valuable lessons for our modern world.”
Based on a true Saint
Mentock went on to explain that Blessed Solanus Casey was the perfect introduction for the documentary series, which will cover not just saints, but also those on the road to sainthood. She expressed her hope that his “gentle holiness” will inspire viewers to “live a holy life in their daily interactions.”:
“He teaches us that sainthood is accessible to everyone. Sainthood is not reserved for the few but a call for all, and this is ultimately the overarching goal of the documentary series. There’s no better prototype for Based on a True Saint than Fr. Solanus.”
The Based on a True Saint series counters the notion that sainthood places one on an unachievable pedestal, as all Christians are called to live a saintly life. While emblazoning the names of saints on streets, cities, and buildings makes them seem like nearly mythological figures, the series eschews this notion by placing the focus on modern saints for whom there is still living memory of their personage.
The Violinist: Stories of Solanus Casey was released in July and is already available to stream on the Augustine Institute’s on-demand streaming service, Formed.
The documentary is currently being promoted for All Saints Day – as well as Blessed Solanus Casey’s November birthday – and can be viewed immediately when signing up for Formed’s free trial.
Now may be the best time to sign up for Formed, as the Augustine Institute is already preparing to release its second installment of the Based on a True Saint series, which will delve into the life of Blessed Carlo Acutis ahead of his 2025 canonization.