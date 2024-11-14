Aleteia
Aleteia Premium
News
Inspiring Stories
Voices & Views
Lifestyle
Spirituality
Issues & Implications
For Her
Church
Art & Culture
Travel
Spirituality
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Why we need to be more like rocks than seashells

morskie fale rozbijają się o brzeg

Ivan Bandura | Unsplash

whatsappfacebooktwitter-xemailnative
Philip Kosloski - published on 11/14/24
whatsappfacebooktwitter-xemailnative
St. Gregory Nazianzen provides a striking image of the spiritual life and uses an analogy that can encourage us to weather any storm that comes our way.

There are many analogies in the Bible, and even Jesus would frequently use them to help illustrate a profound spiritual truth.

Many of the saints followed Jesus' example and used their own analogies in hopes of encouraging the believers in their care.

St. Gregory Nazianzen provides one such analogy that can help us seek after peace in the midst of our anxiety.

Rocks vs. seashells

St. Francis de Sales relates St. Gregory's illustration in his Introduction to the Devout Life:

[E]verything in the world speaks silently but clearly to the lovers of God of their love, exciting them to holy desires, whence gush forth aspirations and loving cries to God.

St. Gregory Nazianzen tells his flock, how, walking along the seashore, he watched the waves as they washed up shells and sea weeds, and all manner of small substances, which seemed, as it were, rejected by the sea, until a return wave would often wash part thereof back again; while the rocks remained firm and immoveable, let the waves beat against them never so fiercely.

The saint then explains the significance of this image:

And then the saint went on to reflect that feeble hearts let themselves be carried hither and thither by the varying waves of sorrow or consolation, as the case might be, like the shells upon the seashore, while those of a nobler mold abide firm and immoveable amid every storm;—whence he breaks out into David’s cry, “Lord, save me, for the waters are gone over my soul; deliver me from the great deep, all Thy waves and storms are gone over me;” for he was himself then in trouble by reason of the ungodly usurpation of his See by Maximus.

The analogy used by St. Gregory is reminiscent of Jesus' parable of the house built on sand.

In many ways the message is the same: plant yourself firmly on the rock of Jesus Christ.

Whenever we feel buffeted by the waves of this world, we need to remember that only the rock of Jesus Christ can save us from perishing.

St. Gregory knew this as well, which is why he cried out, "Lord, save me, for the waters are gone over my soul; deliver me from the great deep."

There is no getting around the storms of this life, but what we can control is how we react to them, not letting ourselves be tossed away like a seashell into the even greater storms at sea.

Did you enjoy this article? Would you like to read more like this?

Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. It’s free!

Tags:
BibleSpiritual LifeSpirituality
Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

banner image
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Newsletter
Did you enjoy this article? Would you like to read more like this?

Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. It’s free!