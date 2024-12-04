Čorić: I try to tell them as little as possible about work because it’s stressful for them. For example, when my high-profile robbery arrests were highly publicized a few years ago, they felt a lot of fear then; they asked me if I was going to come back home, what if something like that happened again, what if somebody retaliated... They had a lot of fears. So it's not the best thing for the children. They also wanted to know where I was speaking, to whom I was giving a conference. The youngest one wants me to speak at their school too, but the middle one doesn't even want me to give conferences.