What will cardinals be wearing for the consistory?

This December 7, 2024, Pope Francis will create 21 new cardinals for the Catholic Church, 20 of whom will be electors in case of a conclave.
In the weeks leading up to important events of this kind, religious clothing and accessories stores around the Vatican see cardinals coming to buy what they need to prepare for the occasion, such as their cassock, rochet, and biretta. The color that corresponds to the position of cardinal is scarlet, which refers to the blood poured out by Christ and the martyrs.
Here’s a rundown of the different parts of a cardinal’s ceremonial attire.
The cassock:
The ceremonial cassock is a long, ankle-length scarlet robe worn under the other items. In fact, only the lower part is visible. It also includes a sash, also scarlet, worn around the waist.
The cassock usually has 33 buttons, representing the years of Christ's life. But many cardinals opt for fewer, for reasons of speed and convenience.
The rochet:
The cassock is covered by the rochet, a white garment with lace trim. The lace is made according to the personal taste of each cardinal. In the past, rochets were only made by hand. Today, for economic reasons and for durability, they are also machine-made.
The mozzetta:
The mozzetta is a short scarlet cape that reaches down to the elbows. It usually has 9 or 10 buttons. Around their neck, bishops and cardinals wear their pectoral cross. For cardinals, it’s fitted with a red and gold cord or metal chain. During a consistory, cardinals also receive a cardinal's ring, representing communion with the See of Peter.
The biretta and zucchetto:
The biretta is a square hat with rigid flaps. Underneath, they wear the zucchetto, a small round hat. Traditionally, the pope also wears this cap, known by its Italian name “zucchetto,” but in a white version instead of the scarlet of the cardinals.
At a consistory, the ceremony during which the pope “creates” his cardinals, the pontiff places the biretta on the head of each new cardinal.
Other clergy attire and colors
Besides the liturgical garb, for their ordinary activities cardinals can also wear a black cassock with a scarlet sash. The cassock’s borders, piping, and buttons are scarlet to distinguish cardinals from other members of the clergy.
Bishops, for example, wear a black cassock with amaranth red (a purplish red, like fuschia) details. Their ceremonial garb is the same as that of cardinals, but in a slightly different shade of reddish purple, “paonazzo.” Bishops also wear a pectoral cross that may be worn on a green and gold cord or on a chain.
Priests who hold the title of "Monsignor" but who are not bishops wear a black cassock with details in paonazzo. Ordinary priests wear a completely black cassock.