Father-daughter’s duet of the most uplifting Christmas carol

One of the many wonderful aspects of Christmas has to be the carols. Even if you're not a regular singer, it's impossible to resist joining in with a "Silent Night" or "Away in a Manger." And of course, there's also the well-known carol, "God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen" that dates back centuries.
While there isn't an exact date when the carol first appeared, Classic FM shares that originates in 16th-century England, with an official printed available by 1760. And while the language used in the song -- "rest you merry," as an example -- appears in Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, it is also seen in the works of Charles Dickens.
And now the highly popular carol has been given an update of our times, by appearing on social media with a father-daughter duet.
The rather haunting version blends the bass of Michael with his daughter Marie-Celestine's "siren" tones. With the festive decor in the background, their combined efforts will certainly set Christmas spirits soaring.
If you look at the duo's Instagram accounts, you'll see that although their vocals are diametrically opposed, they bring their talents together on a number of projects that have garnered thousands of followers.
It's always delightful to see parents and their children come together on such projects, so if you'd like to encourage your children to sing along with you -- even if it's just while you're doing a clearing the table after dinner -- here are the full lyrics to the carol:
God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen
God rest ye merry, gentlemen
Let nothing you dismay
For Jesus Christ our Savior
Was born on Christmas Day
To save us all from Satan's pow'r
When we were gone astray
O tidings of comfort and joy
Comfort and joy
O tidings of comfort and joy
From God our Heavenly Father
A blessed Angel came;
And unto certain shepherds
Brought tidings of the same,
How that in Bethlehem was born
The Son of God by Name.
O tidings of comfort and joy,
Comfort and joy
O tidings of comfort and joy
The shepherds at those tidings
Rejoiced much in mind,
And left their flocks a-feeding
In tempest, storm and wind,
And went to Bethlehem straightway
The Son of God to find.
O tidings of comfort and joy,
Comfort and joy
O tidings of comfort and joy
But when to Bethlehem they came,
Whereat this infant lay,
They found Him in a manger,
Where oxen feed on hay;
His Mother Mary kneeling down,
Unto the Lord did pray.
O tidings of comfort and joy,
Comfort and joy
O tidings of comfort and joy
And this Christmas take inspiration from the carol to find "tidings of comfort and joy" in Christ's birth!