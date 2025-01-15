…I remember the one about the rather vain Jesuit who had a heart problem and had to be treated in a hospital. Before going into the operating room, he asks God: “Lord, has my hour come?”

“No, you will live at least another forty years,” God replies. After the operation, he decides to make the most of it and has a hair transplant, a facelift, liposuction, eyebrows, teeth… in short, he comes out a changed man. Right outside the hospital, he is knocked down by a car and dies. As soon as he appears in the presence of God, he protests: “Lord, but… you told me I would live for another forty years!” “Oops, sorry!” God replies, “I didn’t recognize you…”