Ortega regime seizes Nicaragua seminary, sends students home

Once a vital hub for priestly formation, the seminary now stands empty, its students sent home.

In another alarming escalation of persecution, the Nicaraguan government under Daniel Ortega confiscated the San Luis de Gonzaga Seminary in Matagalpa this week. Once a vital hub for priestly formation, the seminary now stands empty, its students sent home, as the Catholic Church in Nicaragua continues to suffer systematic repression.

The seminary housed approximately 60 seminarians, with many absent during the confiscation due to vacation.

Edgar Beltrán’s article for The Pillar indicates that plans are underway to relocate them to the interdiocesan seminary in Managua. However, the future of priestly formation in the region remains uncertain.

This marks the latest in a series of crackdowns targeting the Matagalpa Diocese, a region known for its staunch defense of Catholic life. The diocese, formerly led by Bishop Rolando Álvarez, has faced particularly harsh measures.

Bishop Álvarez, a vocal critic of the regime, was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2022 before being exiled to Rome in 2024. Since his departure, Matagalpa has lost over 60% of its clergy, with many fleeing threats or imprisonment.

A history of persecution

According to Beltrán’s article, the San Luis de Gonzaga Seminary once represented a main hub for vocations in Nicaragua. Under Bishop Álvarez’s leadership, the seminary flourished, with more than 100 seminarians at its peak. Yet, persecution has taken its toll. Many seminarians have left Nicaragua, seeking refuge and formation abroad. Bishop Álvarez recently disclosed that at least five of his former seminarians are now continuing their studies in Spain.

The assault on the Catholic Church extends beyond clergy and seminarians. Last week, the Ortega regime confiscated La Cartuja, Matagalpa’s diocesan retreat and pastoral center. Police forcibly removed employees and participants from the site, which had been a vital space for spiritual retreats and diocesan events.

This echoes an earlier attack in 2018, when paramilitary forces vandalized the property during widespread protests against the dictatorship.

Since protests erupted in 2018-2019, the Nicaraguan regime has intensified its repression of the Church, shuttering Catholic radio and TV stations, dissolving religious congregations, and seizing properties. Over 250 clergy and religious have been exiled, with priests barred from public hospitals and restricted from administering sacraments.

A call for faith amid persecution

In December 2024, Pope Francis addressed the Nicaraguan people in a pastoral letter, urging trust in God’s providence during these trials.

Despite the repression, the Church in Nicaragua remains alive. The confiscation of the seminary and retreat center are grim reminders of the challenges faced by the faithful. Yet, the enduring witness of clergy, seminarians, and laypeople stands as a testament to their commitment to the Gospel, especially in the face of adversity.