Rarely seen photos of Padre Pio, a humble mystic who bore the wounds of Christ

St. Pio of Pietrelcina (more commonly known as “Padre” Pio), was a humble Italian priest God chose to work through to accomplish extraordinary miracles in the lives of countless people who came to him for spiritual help. Through God’s power he was able to read people’s souls, bi-locate, and levitate off the ground, and he received the holy wounds of Christ (stigmata) on his body. Padre Pio did not ask for any of this, but was a simple vessel whom God used for his divine purposes.

Here are several photographs of the humble mystic that are rarely seen and which reveal one of the most extraordinary saints of the 20th century.

