12 Words of wisdom from St. Thérèse de Lisieux about how to love others

On the feast day of the much beloved saint, Thérèse de Lisieux, we couldn’t think of a better person to remind us how a little helping of love makes the world a more beautiful place.

The French Carmelite nun, who died at the age of 24 and was known for her ability to appreciate the smallest of things, managed to spread a message that still resonates today: that there is only one thing necessary in this life — love. By putting others before ourselves, doing small things with great love, and offering even the tiniest details of our lives to God, we can live a life of beauty and contentment. Just click on the slideshow below to read the wise words of the revered “Little Flower”…