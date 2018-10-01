More from Aleteia

12 Words of wisdom from St. Thérèse de Lisieux about how to love others

LOVING COUPLE
Shutterstock
Cerith Gardiner | Oct 01, 2018

On her feast day, these words of wisdom remind us of the power of love.

Click here to launch the slideshow

On the feast day of the much beloved saint, Thérèse de Lisieux, we couldn’t think of a better person to remind us how a little helping of love makes the world a more beautiful place.

The French Carmelite nun, who died at the age of 24 and was known for her ability to appreciate the smallest of things, managed to spread a message that still resonates today: that there is only one thing necessary in this life — love. By putting others before ourselves, doing small things with great love, and offering even the tiniest details of our lives to God, we can live a life of beauty and contentment. Just click on the slideshow below to read the wise words of the revered “Little Flower”…

 

Photo: Oliver Sjöström, https://ollivves.com 
Read more:
Perfect readings to start the St. Therese novena
