More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Cerith Gardiner
10 Inspiring people who found success later in life
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Cerith Gardiner
12 Things every Catholic woman should have in her purse

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
News

U.S. fertility rate is at an all time low for all but churchgoers

PREGNANCY
New Africa | Shutterstock
Share
Print
J-P Mauro | May 20, 2019

Experts warn that there are no easy solutions to the growing problem.

A report from the Centers for Disease Control’s National Center for Health Statistics has cited the fertility rate — the average number of children born per woman — at 1.7, the lowest national average on record for the United States and far below the replacement bar of 2.1.

The last peak in birthing rates was in 2007, but since then the U.S. has seen a decrease in all but one year. In 2018, fewer than 3.8 million children were born, and this number is only expected to decrease in the coming decade.

The data has urged experts to warn of the social and economic implications of a continued decline, but they also say there is no easy solution to the problem.

There is no single cause to blame for the drop in fertility rate. Jonathan V. Last, author of the book What to Expect When No One’s Expecting, told Catholic News Agency that he believes there is a complex of social factors that have led to the current rate.

“Many of the reasons people are having children later are good and reasonable. Look at the drop in fertility among 20-24 year-olds: that’s in large part down to the number of people now attending college, and people just don’t tend to get married and start families while they are in college,” Last told CNA.

Last said that the decline in the white and African American demographics has been consistent, but that Latino Americans, who come to the U.S. with higher fertility rates, have had the steepest drop. Fertility rates among Latino immigrants drop to U.S. levels after just one or two generations.

Another factor in the drop in fertility rates is a change to different forms of contraceptives. Dr. Catherine Pakaluk, Assistant Professor of Social Research and Economic Thought at the Catholic University of America, suggests that the switch to intrauterine devices (IUDs), as opposed to the pill, has lowered the number of unplanned pregnancies:

“These long-acting contraceptives tend to be much more immune to behavioral screw-ups. Even with the pill people are prone to contracepting badly and have a higher error rate leading to accidental but not necessarily unwelcome births, and these are disappearing.”

Pakaluk clarified that these pregnancies make up a small portion of births, but she believes it is hastening the decline. She also cited the presence of babies in households with adolescent children as a factor:

“If you live in a society in which the typical family has three or four children, the older children will be experiencing a young child into their teenage years. But if you move to an average of 1.5-2, no teenagers on average will live with babies – think what that means for their own likely fertility choices.”

Both Last and Pakaluk warned that a continued fertility rate of 1.7 would make many of the government programs like Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid will be unsustainable for future generations.

As far as solutions go, there is no single answer that is expected to fix the situation. Last noted that a standard response to the economic problems based on fertility rate is immigration, which he cautioned against.

“In a healthy model you want to see a kind of pyramid shape, with the largest cohort among the youngest people tapering up to the oldest. Relying on adult immigration creates a bulge around the middle, which doesn’t address the underlying problem or future effects of low fertility and an aging population.”

Last said that many areas of the world that have been dealing with fertility rate difficulties far longer than the U.S. have tried various policy solutions with no significant effect. These include monetary incentives for having more children, but this has not spurred women to have more children.

Last concluded that “The causes of lower fertility are incredibly complicated, and there is no obvious or simple mechanism for moving those numbers in the other direction.” He did note, however, that the most consistent tracker of higher fertility rates was regular church attendance. He found that people who went to church every week generally tended to have more children.

“I think a big part of this is looking at your life as part of a linear continuum, understanding your place between what has come before and what will come after helps condition you to understanding the greater good of starting a family and having children,” said Last.

“If your worldview is primarily formed around personal fulfillment and self-actualization, where is the incentive to have a family? You might have one child for the experience, but not two or three or four.”

Tags:
AmericaBabyCatholicFamilyfertility
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Aleteia
    26-year-old twins ordained to the priesthood side by side on the …
  4. John Burger
    “Ave Maria” as you have never heard it before
  5. Tom Hoopes
    This June, let’s spread the image of Christ’s love
  6. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    When an anti-Christian man stabbed the Blessed Sacrament in …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this Psalm to help fall asleep in peace
  10. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why St. Anthony is invoked to find lost things
  11. Aleteia
    The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW