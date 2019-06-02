More from Aleteia

Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Philip Kosloski
What does INRI mean?
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
Lifestyle

One of the best novelists of the 20th century was sneakily Catholic

GENE WOLFE
Portrait: Cory Doctorow | Flickr CC BY-SA 2.0
Share
Print
Fr. Michael Rennier | Jun 02, 2019

Ever hear of Gene Wolf? If not, you're in for a treat.

Gene Wolfe died last month. You may never even have heard of Gene Wolfe. That’s okay, because a lot of people haven’t. I confess that I find his lack of fame odd because he’s written one of the greatest novels I’ve ever read, but fame is like a fickle sun ray on a cloudy day – you never know why some are graced with a bit of light and some remain cloud-shadowed. He did have a group of dedicated readers and has even been called the “Proust of Science Fiction,” but he never became famous in the way he really deserved.

Wolfe died at the age of 87 after a long, full life that included helping to develop the process by which Pringles were made. As a writer, he developed slowly and his work was rejected for many years by publishers, but in 1972 he finally broke through when his book The Fifth Head of Cerberus was published and won critical acclaim. A decade later, he wrote his masterpiece, The Book of the New Sun, a sprawling tale about a torturer named Severian who lives in the distant future when the Earth’s sun is turning red and dying. Severian sets out on an epic journey that takes him to unexpected and fascinating places. I won’t spoil it, but initial appearances are deceiving and the tale unfolds like a puzzle being fit together.

I first read New Sun when I was in my early twenties. I’d heard rumors of how Wolfe was a secret genius and his novels are transformational. What I remember from that first reading was that his prose was profound and beautiful but never called attention to itself. The writing never showed off how smart the author was but always served to move the story forward. The world that Wolfe created was immersive and concrete, and the character of Severian was sympathetic. This is the book that I remember having read. At the time, I liked it and would’ve happily recommended it to someone looking for a good read. As it turns out, I completely misunderstood it.

To an outside observer, Gene Wolfe seems like a completely normal person with a normal life. He was an engineer, fought in the Korean War like many other men of his generation, got married, had four children, and lived in a mid-western town in Illinois. He wasn’t considered eccentric, outspoken, or unusual in any way. But all those decades, he wrote at night after work. And he got better and better, until finally it became clear that his writing is extraordinary. The secret of what makes Gene Wolfe so special is the secret I missed the first time I read his book.

This is what happened: In the early 1950s, Gene became engaged to his future wife, Rosemary. Rosemary is Catholic, so Gene studid Catholicism and eventually converted. Like most normal, young men who had returned from the Korean War, he was, as he later confessed, “A mess.” His relationship with Rosemary, he said, “Saved me.” His marriage and newfound faith affected him in subtle ways, and although he never became an overtly Catholic writer, preferring to call himself “a writer who is also Catholic,” it’s clear that he held his faith deeply. In an interview in 2014, a description of his home included “a makeshift shrine, with a statue of the Virgin, rosary beads, and a Bible, in front of a window overlooking the back lawn.” His Catholicism pervaded his writing in subtle ways, and the worlds that he created in his imagination were enchanted, not by magic or fantasy, but by an even more startling truth – the universe is a love note from God.

In New Sun, he writes about how the the Creator speaks a single word and the universe springs into being, how even the path of falcons through the sky traces a hieroglyph containing a hidden message. Severian has an epiphany about an ancient relic he carries with him, called The Claw, saying, “If the Eternal Principle had rested in that curved thorn I had carried about my neck across so many leagues … then it might rest in anything, and in fact probably did rest in everything, in every thorn on every bush, in every drop of water in the sea … everything had approached and even touched the Pancreator, because everything had dropped from his hand. Everything was a relic. All the world was a relic.”

Appearances are deceiving, and the truth is that no one is just like everyone else. Everything that we are, every single aspect of creation is sacred, a pathway to the heart of God. We are all dropped from his hand and are on a path to return to him. This is the secret that Gene Wolfe knew.

Read more:
5 Books you may not have read in high school but still should
Read more:
7 Famous authors who overcame struggles to read and write
Tags:
Books
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Aleteia
    26-year-old twins ordained to the priesthood side by side on the …
  4. John Burger
    “Ave Maria” as you have never heard it before
  5. Tom Hoopes
    This June, let’s spread the image of Christ’s love
  6. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    When an anti-Christian man stabbed the Blessed Sacrament in …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this Psalm to help fall asleep in peace
  10. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why St. Anthony is invoked to find lost things
  11. Aleteia
    The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW