8 Perfectly unusual but inspiring saint names for your baby boy

... even if it's just for a middle name!
Click here to launch the slideshow
With so many popular saint names out there, it’s difficult to choose one that’s a little bit different for your own son. So we delved into the lives of some wonderful holy men who happened to have some unique names to inspire you in that all important task of name selection. Some of these may be tricky to pronounce, but they may be perfect as middle or confirmation names.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?
Become an Aleteia Patron Today